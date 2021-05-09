Lockdown extended till May 17

The Haryana government on Sunday extended the ongoing lockdown in the state for another week, until May 17, to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections, with officials concentrating on Gurugram, Faridabad and Sonepat districts, which account for almost half of the total number of Covid-19 infections in the state.

As per the directions issued by state government officials, only 11 persons will be allowed to attend gatherings, including weddings and funerals. Wedding functions are only allowed at residences and courts with not more than 20 people, while baraat processions were disallowed.

Health minister Anil Vij on Sunday evening announced the lockdown through a tweet, stating that the stringent enforcement will continue. Previously, the state government imposed a week-long lockdown in the state from May 3, following a weekend curfew in nine worst-affected districts.

Vij, while announcing the extension of the curbs, however, indicated that the nomenclature of the lockdown would be changed and it would now be called a “mahamari alert” or a “Surakshit Haryana”. He also said that a detailed order in this regard will be issued soon.

Vij in his tweet at 8.49pm on Sunday wrote, “Mahamari Alert / Surkshit Haryana announced from 10 May to 17 May. Stringent measures will be taken to contain spread of Corona in Haryana. Detailed order to be issued soon.”

The tweet by Vij, who also holds the charge of home ministry in the state cabinet, also cleared the confusion regarding the extension of the lockdown as it was set to end at 10am on Monday.

A senior district administration official, when asked about the matter, said that they are still awaiting the order.

As per the previous lockdown order, the district administration stated that all educational institutes, malls, theatres, restaurants and similar places will remain closed, but industry outside municipal area, those producing essential goods and several others would be allowed to operate.

Under the current lockdown, all social gatherings, parties, meetings are disallowed, unless specifically allowed by deputy commissioners. All religious places are closed and religious congregations are not allowed. Hotels, restaurants, food joints, including those in malls, are allowed to operate till 10.30pm only for takeaways. Roadside dhabas and food stalls, and fruit vendors were also allowed to operate but only for takeaways.

Most activities are not allowed in the containment zones or large outbreak regions, with only home delivery of food permitted in these areas.

