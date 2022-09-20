Mahira Homes buyers in Gurugram ask for construction-linked payment plan

Buyers of the Mahira Homes project in Sector 104 on Tuesday gathered at the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) office in Sector 14 , asking for aid in getting their payment plan construction-linked, instead of time-linked. They submitted a memorandum to the senior town planner, Gurugram, listing their grievances.

According to the buyers, the builder has not carried out any construction at the site even after receiving all scheduled payments. Despite a recent Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA) order which directed the developer to ask for money on the basis of a construction-linked plan, the developer has been raising monetary demands, the homebuyers alleged.

Kamal Bhardwaj, a buyer, said that the department should ensure that only construction-linked payments are sought from them. “We also want the money already paid by buyers to be restored into the escrow account,” he said. Another buyer said that they have met senior DTCP officials in Chandigarh but have not managed to get any relief. “The buyers want their flats to be delivered and constructed on time and the authorities must ensure this,” he said.

When questioned on the issue, Narender Solanki, senior town planner, Gurugram, said that the concerns raised by buyers will be shared with the headquarters. “The demands put forward by the buyers can only be considered at the headquarters. The memorandum submitted by them will be shared with senior officials in Chandigarh,” he said.

Sikander Singh, managing director, Mahira Group said that they are committed to delivering the flats and construction will begin as soon as the company accounts are unfrozen. “The payment plan is according to DTCP policy and it can’t be changed for one project. We are committed to completing the project in time,” he said

The DTCP blacklisted four projects of Mahira Developers, being developed by Mahira Buildtech Pvt Ltd and Czar Buildwell Pvt Ltd, after it was found that forged bank guarantees and documents were submitted to obtain the license for the Sector 68 project. The issued license was cancelled on May 9 this year. The department then withdrew the blacklisting order on July 21, following an appeal from the developer. The Sector 68 project license was also restored later.

