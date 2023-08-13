Argument over ‘rash driving’ escalates into brawl, stone pelting in Gurugram

Two Gurugram families filed police complaints against each other after a major brawl broke out between them, allegedly over the rash driving of a car in their Sector 5 neighbourhood on Saturday night, investigators said.

Police said at least four cars were damaged due to the pelting of bricks. (Parveen Kumar/ HT)

According to police, the situation got out of hand after the two families, comprising 8-10 suspects, started throwing bricks at each other, damaging cars parked in the colony.

Police said four people were injured and at least four cars were damaged during the incident. Police reached the spot in 30 minutes and the situation was brought under control, police added.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media. No arrests have been made so far.

Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said, “The brawl began after a member of one of the families, who was driving a car, suddenly braked and when the other family objected, he called his relatives and friends. Both sides resorted to vandalism.”

Jitendra alias Sonu, who was driving the car said, “I was about to park my vehicle and had applied brakes. Within minutes, my neighbour’s son started abusing me and later assaulted me,” he said.

Naveen Kumar, a member of the other family, said Sonu was accelerating his car outside his house, leading to an argument. “My mother asked Sonu to stop as it was creating pollution. He started misbehaving with my mother and returned with his family and attacked us,” he said.

