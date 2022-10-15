Major fire guts chemical factory in Manesar

A major fire broke out at a chemical manufacturing factory in Binola, Manesar, early on Saturday morning. Firefighters said that no one was injured in the incident as the factory was still closed. A few security guards who were on duty first alerted the police and the fire department. Officials suspect that a short circuit caused the fire.

At least 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot from the IMT Manesar, Sector 29, Udyog Vihar, Bhim Nagar, Sector 37, Maruti Vihar and Pataudi fire stations, owing to the severity of the fire. Gulshan Kalra, deputy director, fire department (Gurugram), said that the rear end of the factory collapsed due to the fire but officers managed to save the front section. “It took at least six hours to bring the flames completely under control,” he said.

Fire officials said that they received the information about the fire at 4.57am. Only three tenders were sent to the spot initially, but other fire stations were soon alerted to send their tenders. Foam-based fire tenders had to be used as there were several types of chemicals and gas cylinders kept inside the factory, officials added. Several explosions also took place due to metallic containers containing chemicals and gas cylinders which were stored in the factory.

This is the second fire to break out in Gurugram in the last 24 hours. A furniture factory at Begumpur Khatola in Badshahpur was also reduced to ashes in a fire on Friday morning.