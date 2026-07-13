A male foetus was found abandoned in the Kadarpur area of Gurugram on Sunday morning, police officials said.

Male foetus found abandoned in Gurugram’s Kadarpur, probe underway

According to police, local residents spotted the body lying in a green belt along a road in Kadarpur between 10 am and 11 am and alerted the Sector 65 police station. A police team reached the spot and recovered the body. No external injuries were found.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the preliminary investigation, police officials said the foetus appeared to be premature, but this would only be confirmed after the post-mortem examination. Police said the body will be sent for a post-mortem to determine the gestational age and ascertain the cause of death. Investigators are also trying to establish whether the foetus was stillborn or whether any offence was committed before it was abandoned.

An FIR is being registered at the Sector 65 police station. Police said they have begun efforts to identify the parents and trace the circumstances in which the foetus was abandoned. Officers will examine CCTV footage, question local residents and scan records of nearby hospitals, nursing homes and diagnostic centres. They are also investigating whether the foetus was abandoned after an illegal abortion or transported from another location before being dumped.