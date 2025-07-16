Man abducted, beaten to death by ‘school friends’ in Gurugram; 7 arrested

A 22-year-old man was beaten to death by seven people he was acquainted with since his school days over a dispute in Faridabad, police said on Tuesday, adding that six suspects and one minor were apprehended in connection with the crime. Police said victim Akash Patel, a resident of Prem Nagar in Sector 8, was returning home on July 12 when he was abducted by the group.(HT Photo/Representational)

The attackers also recorded a five-minute-long video of the incident and posted it on social media, police said.

Police said victim Akash Patel, a resident of Prem Nagar in Sector 8, was returning home on July 12 when he was abducted by the group.

According to the police, the suspects pushed Patel into a Maruti Eeco at the Sector 7/8 intersection, took him to Uncha village near Sector 65 in Ballabhgarh and brutally assaulted him.

They dumped him on the roadside and fled, and passersby alerted the police control room upon spotting Patel lying in a pool of blood.

Police said he was admitted to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in NIT-5 locality, where he succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday evening.

Yashpal Yadav, Faridabad police public relations officer, said that two prime accused, Mohammad Sohail and Sahil Kumar, both aged 22 years, were arrested on Tuesday while five other suspects—Tarif Khan, Vikas Kumar, Suraj Kumar, Mohammad Altaf, and a juvenile—were taken into custody immediately after the incident.

“The deceased and the suspects were school friends. However, a dispute took place between them in an inebriated condition while attending a wedding five months ago. Since then, all seven suspects developed enmity with Patel,” he said.

On a complaint from Patel’s mother, an assault case was initially registered at the Sector 7 police post. Murder charges were added after Patel’s death on Tuesday.