Man arrested for issuing fake birth certificates in Gurugram

A suspect was arrested on Monday following a raid at an unauthorised common service centre (CSC) in Bajghera Chowk where forged birth certificates were allegedly being made, police said on Tuesday.

Police said that the suspect, Rakesh Kumar, was arrested after the chief minister’s flying squad, along with district administration officials and police, conducted a raid at the centre on Monday night. (Representational image)

Police said that the suspect, Rakesh Kumar, 27, was arrested after the chief minister’s flying squad, along with district administration officials and police, conducted a raid at the centre on Monday night. Police said Kumar had started the centre almost a week back.

Police and district administration officials suspect that the birth certificates probably were prepared for migrant workers in NCR.

“However, we will have to wait for further police investigation so that it becomes clear that for what purpose the forged certificates were being prepared,” said Vikash Punia, district manager of common service centre, Gurugram district administration, adding that police seized Kumar’s mobile phone and computer on which forged documents were found.

Punia also said that the suspect was charging ₹200 for preparing one certificate and that he had no valid licence to run the CSC.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer said that Kumar revealed that he was working with two others in the operation.

“Kumar would collect details to prepare the fake birth certificates and would share them with one of the suspects via WhatsApp. We are trying to gather information about the third suspect,” said the officer who did not wish to be named.

The officer added that the suspicion is that Kumar is just a small part of a larger, organised racket involved in preparing such documents.

On Punia’s complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 472 (making or possessing counterfeit seal, etc with intent to commit forgery) of the Indian Penal Code at Bajghera police station on Sunday.

