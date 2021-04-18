Man arrested for murdering live-in partner

Four days after a woman’s body was recovered from a room in Chakkarpur, the police arrested her live-in-partner from Gurugram on Sunday after an autopsy of the body revealed that she was smothered to death, the police said. He was produced in court and send on police remand.

The police said they received a call about the body on April 14, around 11.30am.

Preet Pal Sangwan, the assistant commissioner of police (crime), said, “The room was rented by the couple who used to work in the city. They had claimed to be married to the house owner. It was found during investigation that they were not married and had met two years ago through a common friend.”

The police said that after the woman’s body was found, they tried reaching out to her partner, but could not trace him. However, after finding out that it was a case of murder, the police intensified their search and arrested the suspect, identified as Aakash, while he was trying to flee to the New Delhi Railway station.

An FIR was registered against him under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 29 police station on Sunday.

The police said that the suspect was planning to return to his wife in his home town, which triggered a fight. “They used to often fight and on April 13 night, they fought after drinking liquor. The woman threatened him that she would publically release a private video if he left for his village. We are yet to find any such video,” said Sangwan.

Sangwan said that the neighbours suspected she died due to overconsumption of liquor.