Man arrested for raping minor after abduction

Gurugram: Police on Friday arrested a 19-year-old suspect for allegedly abducting and raping a 14-year-old girl in Tigra village in Sector 57 on Thursday.

The suspect — a neighbour of the girl who lives in a Sector 49 village, and a native of West Bengal — has been forcing her to marry him, said police. He was booked under sections 363 (abduction for wrongful confinement), 366 (abduction to compel for marriage) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 4 (penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the Sector 50 police station on Friday; and produced in a court on Saturday, and sent to judicial custody.

