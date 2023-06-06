59-year-old assaulted in Gurugram road rage

In an incident of road rage, a 59-year-old man was allegedly assaulted after being dragged out of his car near Sikanderpur Metro station on MG Road, after he allegedly did not give passage to another car, police said on Tuesday.

Officers said there was an argument between the two before the suspect attacked the victim. (Representational image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Investigators said that the victim was punched in the right eye that caused bleeding. Police said that after assaulting the man several times, the suspect left the spot.

They said that the incident took place last Saturday at about 12.15pm when the victim, Sanjay Bhagat, a resident of DLF Phase 2, was returning home after dropping his wife at the Sikanderpur Metro station.

Police said that a car behind Bhagat’s, which wanted to take a right turn, speedily overtook the victim’s vehicle. However, the car’s driver suddenly slammed the brakes and blocked Bhagat’s way.

Investigators said that the car’s driver stepped out of his vehicle and hurled abuses at Bhagat. He then dragged the victim out of his car and assaulted him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said that before the assault, an altercation took place between the two. In a fit of rage, the suspect then charged at Bhagat. Police said that while all of this was taking place, none of the passersby tried to intervene.

Police said Bhagat immediately returned home after the incident and submitted a complaint at DLF Phase 2 police station the next day.

Investigators said that Bhagat’s injuries were clearly visible to officers after which they got his medical examination report done at the government hospital in Sector 10A.

On his complaint, an FIR was registered against the suspect under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at DLF Phase 2 police station on Sunday night, said police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that they have identified the errant vehicle. “We will soon trace the owner to ascertain who was driving the car that time. Action will be taken accordingly,” he added.