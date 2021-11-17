Man assaulted, robbed at gunpoint in Sohna

A 52-year-old Ballabhgarh resident was assaulted and robbed of his cash and belongings at gunpoint in Sohna allegedly by two unidentified men who offered him a lift while he was on his way to attend a function.

Police said he was thrown out of the car near Mohammadpur Gujar in Sohna and threatened against reporting the incident.

According to the police, Man Singh Yadav had come to Sohna around 4.30pm on Monday to attend an engagement ceremony. He got down at the Sohna bus stand and went to a mobile phone shop to get his phone repaired.

Rajesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO), said that two men were standing at the shop and offered him a lift to the venue, a banquet hall in Sohna, to which he agreed. “After driving for a few minutes, one of the suspects held him at gunpoint and threatened to kill him. He asked him to hand over his cash and his belongings. They assaulted him and forced him to share his ATM PIN,” he said.

Police said the suspects took his debit cards and ₹5,400 in cash.

“The suspects drove the car towards Mohammadpur Gujar village through the forest area and pushed him out of the car at the outskirts of the village,” he said.

Police said Yadav was traumatised and waited for half an hour before seeking help from strangers. He stopped a motorist and requested him to drop him till the main road from where he called the police and narrated his ordeal.

A team from Sohna city police station reached the spot and took him to the police station and registered a case under two unidentified persons under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code.

