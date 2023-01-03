Man beaten to death by eight suspects in Sector 46, five held

Eight suspects allegedly assaulted a man to death after dragging him out of a shop at Jal Vihar in Sector 46 on December 31, Gurugram police said, adding that five of the suspects were arrested on Monday.

Police said that the incident took place on a main road at about 2.45pm, when the deceased was sitting inside the shop with his younger brother.

According to police, several commuters witnessed the incident but none of them intervened when the suspects were assaulting the victim, identified as Sonu Kumar (28).

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said one of the associates of the attackers was allegedly assaulted last year over a petty dispute. He said the suspects, including the arrested Gangaram alias Buddhu, Manjit, Ashish, Yashu and Karn Saini, had suspected that Kumar passed on the information about their friend’s location and that is why they assaulted him to take revenge.

Police said that at least eight suspects reached the spot with covered faces, armed with wooden bats and rods, on three two-wheelers, whose registration plates were kept hidden.

Investigators said that the suspects first targeted Kumar’s brother, but someone in the group pointed out that they had picked the wrong person.

“The suspects dragged Kumar out on the road and pinned him down. They started giving fatal blows, targeting only on his head and neck. Everything unfolded within a minute,” a senior police officer said.

According to police, the suspects boarded their vehicles after observing that Kumar had become motionless. However, two of them allegedly returned and gave a few more blows on Kumar’s head before escaping.

Police said that Kumar was rushed to a private hospital in Sector 46, but he succumbed to his injuries within a few hours.

On a complaint by the deceased’s brother, an FIR under Section 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 302 (murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) was registered at Sector 50 police station on Saturday, police added.

Investigators said that Sector 40 crime branch unit arrested the suspects from different locations across the city after tracing their identities with the help of CCTV footage and technical investigation.

Police said that they are trying to recover the murder weapons and will arrest the three other suspects at the earliest.

The five arrested suspects will be taken on a remand for a detailed interrogation after producing them before a court on Tuesday.