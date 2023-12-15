Man booked for extorting money in Gurugram

A man was booked on Wednesday for extorting money from a Gurugram-based private firm that manages the ticket vending system of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation for almost a decade and using a forged identity card of the firm to avail free Metro rides for several months, police officers said on Friday.

According to investigators, the suspect, who is from Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, had coerced the firm into giving employment to 13 people. (Representational image)

The suspect was previously an employee of the firm but was sacked for his unruly behaviour and anti-social activities, they added. However, he continued to threaten and pressurise the firm’s executives by uploading videos against them on social media platforms, said investigators.

A senior police officer said he had extorted ₹1 lakh from the firm in March this year and had demanding ₹4 lakh more on October 11.

“They refused to pay him and one firm executive recorded the suspect while he was threatening them at their office located in Sikanderpur,” said the officder.

“The firm executives submitted a complaint against him which was registered under sections 384 (extortion) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at DLF Phase-1 police station on Wednesday,” he said.

