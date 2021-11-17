Man booked for molesting 11-year-old boy in Pataudi

An 11-year-old boy was sexually assaulted allegedly by a man from his village in Pataudi on Monday. Police said the boy told his family on Monday about the repeated assault after the suspect again forcefully took him to a park and molested him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The suspect is yet to be arrested, police said.

Police said the latest incident took place a few days ago when the boy was returning home from school. Jai Bhagwan, assistant sub-inspector of Pataudi police station, said that the boy’s mother filed a complaint on Monday night alleging that the man accosted him and took him to a park.

“The man threatened my son and then forced him to indulge in objectionable acts. When my son got scared and started crying, the man beat him up and threatened to kill us (his parents). He also threatened him to keep quiet and told him to not tell anyone about the incident. The man often blocked my son’s path and made attempts to molest him,” she told police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the woman also alleged that when she confronted the suspect’s family, he came to their house, abused her, and threatened her with a stick. Police said according to the complainant, the boy had placed a transfer request at his school as he was scared to walk home.

Bhagwan said the man first accosted the boy last month after the school reopened (when post-pandemic restrictions were lifted). The boy did not inform his family members out of fear, but when the man started troubling him again and again, he shared his ordeal, following which a case was registered.

An FIR was registered under Section 8 (punishment for sexual assault) of the Pocso Act and IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult modesty) on Monday night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhagwan said police were investigating the case and raids were being conducted to arrest the suspect. “The boy was taken to the child welfare committee (CWC) for counselling and his statement was recorded before the committee members. He has narrated his ordeal before them and has refused to attend school,” he said.