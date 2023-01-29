Man booked for posting morphed tweet of CM

Gurugram: Gurugram police have booked a man for allegedly posting a morphed screenshot of a tweet of Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Facebook, police said on Sunday.

Police said the suspect had posted the screenshot on a Facebook page named HSSC CET. They said that it was written on the tweet that by 2024, the chief minister will provide government jobs to the unemployed.

On a complaint given by assistant sub-inspector Sunil, a FIR against the suspect was registered under Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology (IT) Act at the Cyber Crime police station (west) on Saturday.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer of the Gurugram police, said further investigation is underway in the case.