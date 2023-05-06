Senior executive of private firm operating toll plaza gets extortion threats in Jind

Gurugram: A man was booked for allegedly threatening the manager of a private firm running a toll plaza in Jind to pay extortion money, police said on Saturday.

The complainant said that the suspect demanded free passage for his associates and others at the toll plaza. (Image for representation)

Police said that the victim, Devendra Chahar, a resident Palam Vihar in Gurugram, is the chief general manager (CGM) of a firm named Skylark Infra Engineering Private Limited. He received a video call from the suspect at about 9.50pm on Thursday when he was at home, police said.

Police said the suspect Dhaula, alias Ajay, had earlier shot at the manager of a toll plaza run by Chahar’s firm on NH-71 in Jind on April 12. They said that an FIR was registered against him at Uchana police station in Jind after the firing incident but he was yet to be arrested.

Investigators said that the suspect, who also hails from Jind, had allegedly threatened the toll plaza staff but no one paid heed. He then got hold of Chahar’s phone number and threatened him.

Chahar said that three police personnel were deployed at their plaza in Jind after the April 12 incident.

“I will meet senior police officials in the city on Monday regarding the threat call made to me,” Chahar said, adding that Dhaula did not specify any extortion amount.

“A few days before our manager was shot at, the suspect had tried to cross the plaza without paying a toll. He was stopped but nothing major happened that time. However, later he came to the plaza and shot at the manager,” he said, adding that Dhaula demanded free passage for his associates and others at the toll plaza.

Meanwhile, investigators said that there were at least 12 criminal cases against Dhaula in Jind and neighbouring districts. Subhash Boken, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said they will arrest the suspect soon.

On Chahar’s complaint, an FIR against Dhaula was registered under sections 387 (committing extortion by putting a person in fear of death) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Palam Vihar police station on Friday night.