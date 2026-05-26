Man booked for wife’s murder in Manesar; girlfriend absconding with him

A day after a 22-year-old woman’s partially decomposed body was found in Manesar, her husband and his girlfriend have been booked for murder, police said. The two are currently on the run.

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The woman, identified as Madhu, was a native of Hansaka village in Haryana’s Rewari district. Her body was found in a partially decomposed state in the bathroom of a rented accommodation near Manesar bus stand on Sunday. Police said the deceased suffered a gunshot injury to the head, and a cloth was stuffed in her mouth, likely to prevent any noise from going out.

She had been living in Manesar after getting married in February. Madhu went missing on May 21, after which her family filed a missing person’s complaint with the police. The family, in the complaint, have alleged that the husband and his girlfriend killed Madhu and then fled.

According to the complaint, Madhu’s in-laws had called the family to say that their daughter had run away from the house with jewellery on May 21. However, during investigation, the neighbours told police that they saw Madhu leaving home with her husband on a scooter on the same day. The complaint also alleged that the in-laws did not file a missing complaint, nor did they cooperate with police in the investigation.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, a CCTV footage showed a woman with a child locking the doors of the house at 11.32am on May 22, where Madhu’s body was found. No one had opened the house since she left. Police said she is suspected to be the man’s girlfriend. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, a CCTV footage showed a woman with a child locking the doors of the house at 11.32am on May 22, where Madhu’s body was found. No one had opened the house since she left. Police said she is suspected to be the man’s girlfriend. {{/usCountry}}

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As per preliminary investigation, Madhu’s husband and the woman had been dating for several years before his marriage, police said.

Investigators have questioned the owner of the building where Madhu’s body was found. The owner informed them that the man had rented the house with his girlfriend two years ago. Police also found two empty 7.65mm cartridges from the bathroom where Madhu’s body was found.