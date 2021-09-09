Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Man booked under Pocso Act for raping minor in Badshahpur
gurugram news

Man booked under Pocso Act for raping minor in Badshahpur

The girl, who lives in a welfare home in Delhi at present, shared the ordeal with a non-governmental body during an interaction, following which a complaint was registered with the Delhi Police, who forwarded the same to their Gurugram counterparts
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 11:10 PM IST
The girl alleged she was raped in Badshahpur last year, while returning home from an event. (Representative image/HT Archive)

A 19-year-old man was booked for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl at a hutment in Badshahpur on August 20 last year, the police said.

The girl, who lives in a welfare home in Delhi at present, shared the ordeal with a non-governmental body during an interaction, following which a complaint was registered with the Delhi Police, who forwarded the same to their Gurugram counterparts.

A case was registered against the suspect under Section 6 of the Protection Of Children against Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code at the Badshahpur police station.

According to the police, the girl alleged that the suspect was accompanying her on her way home after an event when he took her to a vacant hut and raped her.

In another incident, the police booked a man for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage and taking money from her. The woman alleged that the incident took place in a hotel, following which she got pregnant and was forced to undergo an abortion.

The police said a case of rape and under other relevant sections of the IPC was registered at the Manesar police station.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Municipal services to be hit as MCG staff announce indefinite protest in support of suspended engineer

DHBVN officials suspended for denying commercial power connection

Ardee City: Registrations to be stopped after DTCP cancels licence

Third serosurvey in Gurugram to check antibodies in vaccinated groups, kids
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Afghanistan
Covid vaccine
Aadhaar
Akshay Kumar
India Covid Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP