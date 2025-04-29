Man burnt alive after cylinder explosion in Gurugram house

A 46-year-old man was burned alive after a gas cylinder exploded and caused a fire at his house in Gurugram Sector 79 on Monday morning, police said, adding that the victim’s 10-year-old son sustained minor injuries in the incident. The incident took place between 4.30am and 5am. (Representational image)

The deceased was identified as Sushil Kumar, a resident of Kumbhawas in Rewari who owned an AC repair shop in Sector 79. The incident took place between 4.30am and 5am when Kumar and his son, Dipanshu, were sleeping. The two were the only ones in the house at the time, said police.

“Kumar woke up to find the room full of a pungent smell. He woke up his son and asked him to go out and check if the smell was coming from outside the house. When the boy stepped out, Kumar switched on a light which immediately caused a massive explosion followed by a fire,” said Sandeep Kumar, public relations officer of Gurugram police. Dipanshu escaped with minor injuries as he was not inside the house when the cylinder exploded, said police.

“Neighbours heard the explosion and rushed to the scene. They doused the flames, pulled Kumar out of the debris and rushed him to a nearby hospital. But doctors declared him dead on arrival,” he said.

“The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy. We are carrying out an inquiry under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (police enquiry into unnatural death, suicide, accidental deaths, deaths under suspicious circumstances),” he said.