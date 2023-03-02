Gurugram: A man waiting on the roadside for his nephew died after getting crushed between rear ends of two trucks when the driver of one of the heavy vehicles reversed it suddenly, Gurugram police said on Wednesday.

Man crushed to death between two trucks in IMT Manesar

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident took place on a service road at Sector 4 in IMT Manesar at about 10.40pm on Monday. Soon after the incident, the driver jumped out of the truck and fled from the spot, police added.

The deceased, identified as Deependra Kumar (23), was rushed to a government hospital in Sector 10A, but doctors declared him dead, said police.

An FIR was registered under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at IMT Manesar police station on Tuesday evening, said police.

Inspector Subhash Chand, station house officer (SHO) of IMT Manesar police station, said the driver will be arrested soon.

“The body was handed over to Kumar’s family members after a post-mortem and the truck has been seized from the spot”, SHO Chand added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}