Man dies by suicide after jumping from 8th floor in Gurugram

A 45-year-old man died by suicide after allegedly jumping from the eighth floor of a residential society in Gurugram’s Sector 65 on Saturday evening, police said on Sunday. No suicide note was found, they added.

Police say marital discord may have caused stress; no prior complaints reported, body handed over to family after autopsy (File Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to police, a call regarding the incident was received at Sector 65 police station around 7.30pm. A team reached the spot and found that the man had jumped from the eighth floor of a building. He was declared dead at the scene.

The deceased, 45, had been working in the United States for several years and returned to India on April 28, police said, adding he had been married for around 12 years. Both he and his wife were employed in the US. However, the couple had been facing marital discord for some time, which, officers said citing the family, may have taken a toll on him and left him under mental stress.

After returning to India, he had been staying with his parents and sister at their Gurugram residence. Police said he had no known history of prior complaints or disputes in the city. “No foul play has been suspected so far. The matter appears to be a case of suicide linked to personal issues,” said Sandeep Turan, spokesperson for the Gurugram police.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The body was sent for an autopsy and later handed over to the family. Police said further investigation is underway, with all angles being examined. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The body was sent for an autopsy and later handed over to the family. Police said further investigation is underway, with all angles being examined. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON