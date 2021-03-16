Man ends life due to financial crisis

Facing a financial crisis, a man allegedly ended his life after consuming poison. Police said that the victim, who was working as an executive for an electrical contractor in the city, left behind a suicide note blaming contractors for his death.

The man in the suicide note alleged that he had not received his salaries for the past few months despite paying to labourers for the work, police said.

The incident took place on March 12 when a traffic policeman posted at Sohna Chowk took the man to the civil hospital after he consumed poison on the road. Police informed the victim’s wife about the incident. When the wife reached hospital, doctors declared him dead, said police.

In a statement recorded before police, the victim’s wife said that her husband was not paid by the contractors. “My husband had paid workers from his own pocket and even that amount was not reimbursed by the contractors. He was disturbed due to financial problems. Disappointed with contractors, he consumed poison to commit suicide,” she said.

Police recovered a purported suicide note from his pocket where he has alleged harassment by contractors for not paying him. During investigation police found some bank transactions and a contact number of a tea shop at the district court, said police.

Subhash Boken, Gurugram police spokesperson, said that when police reached the tea vendor, he told them that the victim often had tea at his shop and shared his financial issues with him. “The tea seller also shared some video clips in which victim had narrated his financial problems and how he was duped by executives of two private companies,” he said.

On the basis of the complaint by his wife, a case was registered on Tuesday against four people, including two contractors and two executives of private companies, under section 306 (abetment to suicide) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code at Shivaji Nagar police station.

“A case has been registered and we are verifying the facts. Further investigation is underway,” said Boken.