Man found bludgeoned to death inside government school premises

A 21-year-old man was bludgeoned to death inside the premises of a government school in Hailey Mandi in Pataudi, police said on Friday.

According to police no CCTV cameras were present inside and around the school premises.

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Police officers said that at around 7.25 am on Friday, headmaster Babu Lal reached the school premises and found the body lying in a pool of blood on the concrete floor in front of the classrooms.

Police identified the deceased as Ravi Kumar, a native of Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh, who lived in Todapur, Hailey Mandi.

Police said a rope was found tied to a tree inside the school premises and injury marks on the deceased’s body indicated the victim was tied to the tree and assaulted.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer for Gurugram police, said that Lal immediately alerted the police.

“Forensic experts and the dog squad reached the spot and found a large piece of boulder which might have been used to smash the victim’s head, leading to his death, “ Turan said.

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{{^usCountry}} According to police no CCTV cameras were present inside and around the school premises. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police no CCTV cameras were present inside and around the school premises. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Police are trying to find the accused. It is yet not cleared as to why the victim was trespassed into the school and who was with him during the incident,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Police are trying to find the accused. It is yet not cleared as to why the victim was trespassed into the school and who was with him during the incident,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Investigators said that he had left home to purchase liquor between 10pm and 10.15pm on Thursday after which he didn’t return. His mother and two brothers were searching for him in the morning when they got to know about incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators said that he had left home to purchase liquor between 10pm and 10.15pm on Thursday after which he didn’t return. His mother and two brothers were searching for him in the morning when they got to know about incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Turan said the family members were not able to identify anyone who might have had enmity with the deceased. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Turan said the family members were not able to identify anyone who might have had enmity with the deceased. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “All the classes were immediately suspended and students were not allowed to enter the school premises,” Lal said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “All the classes were immediately suspended and students were not allowed to enter the school premises,” Lal said. {{/usCountry}}

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On complaint of the Lal, an FIR was registered against unidentified suspect under section 103 (1) (murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Pataudi police station on Friday, police said, adding that the autopsy report is awaited.

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