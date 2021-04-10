Man, friend held for assaulting pregnant partner, causing stillbirth

Two persons were booked and arrested on Sunday after a woman alleged that the duo, including her live-in partner, assaulted her when she was five months pregnant leading to stillbirth. The duo destroyed the foetus and threatened the woman’s life, the police said.

The complainant, a 24-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu, works as a domestic help in Saraswati Vihar of Chakkarpur. Over the last year, she got acquainted with a native of Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, who works as a driver, and started living with him.

According to the police, the woman, upon getting pregnant, insisted that the man marry her while he wanted her to abort the foetus. On April 8, the man, along with a friend, is alleged to have assaulted the woman after she refused to undergo an abortion and the argument escalated.

Due to the injuries, the woman gave birth prematurely, leading to stillbirth, and the accused destroyed the foetus. They admitted her to Civil Hospital on April 9 as her condition deteriorated, where she informed the doctors about her ordeal. The hospital staff subsequently informed the police and a case was registered.

“The accused forced me into a physical relationship and made me pregnant. He killed my child,” said the woman in her complaint filed with the police, alleging that the accused kept promising to marry her to stop her from filing a complaint against him.

On the basis of her complaint, a case was registered under sections 201 (destruction of evidence), 313 (abortion without consent of woman), 323 (causing hurt), 34 (common intention), 376(2) (repeated rape of woman by known person) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 29 police station on Sunday. “Both the accused were arrested and sent to jail,” said KK Rao, the commissioner of police.