Man held for abducting minor girl in Bhondsi

Gurugram: A 22-year-old man was assaulted by villagers on Monday night after he allegedly kidnapped a minor girl from Ghamroj village in Bhondsi, police said on Tuesday.

The family members of the 13-year-old girl caught hold of the man after a marathon chase for over three hours, police said, adding that they received a call from the family members of the minor after which they reached the spot and took the man in their custody.

The kidnapper was produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to 14-day judicial custody, police added.

According to the police, they received a call from the family members of the abducted girl around 11pm on Monday, stating that a man took her away forcefully.

The father of the girl alleged that they were busy doing household chores and her daughter was filling water near their house around 10pm. “After a few minutes, my cousins came running and said that they saw a man forcefully taking my daughter in a car. They tried to intercept the car, but he fled along with my daughter,” he said, requesting anonymity.

The girl’s father further said that they chased the abductor in four motorcycles and two cars without wasting time. “After a three-hour chase, we found the suspect driving towards the Aravallis in the Bhondsi area and intercepted him. He tried to flee but we managed to get hold of him. We were able to rescue my daughter,” he added.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that a team from Bhondsi police station reached the spot and found a man surrounded by villagers. “The suspect suffered injuries due to the assault by the villagers. He was handed over to the police team and after recording statements of the family members, we have registered a case against the suspect, who also lives in the same village. During questioning, the suspect revealed that he wanted to marry the minor,” he said.

ACP Sangwan said a case under Section 363 (kidnapping) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Bhondsi police station.