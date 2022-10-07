Man held for murdering father in Manesar over property dispute

Police on Thursday arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly killing his father over a property dispute. According to cops, the suspect stabbed his father and ran him over with his car on KMP Expressway on the night of September 17. The victim’s body was recovered from the expressway near Sector 8 in IMT Manesar, on the morning of September 18. The body remained unidentified for several days, police said.

A murder case was registered against unidentified suspects on September 18 following which cops began to go through missing person reports. “We found that his elder son filed a missing complaint at Sector 10 police station. Police approached the family based on the complaint and suspected the younger son,” Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said.

According to Sangwan, Anuj was arrested from Nawada village in IMT Manesar on Thursday where he lived on rent. He was furious with his father, Rakesh Kumar (54), for allowing his aunt to get a share of the family property. Rakesh’s sister had borne the expenses (approximately ₹12 lakh) for his treatment and bailed him out of jail in a criminal case in Etah, Uttar Pradesh around seven years ago. He handed over an acre of land in Etah to her on the condition that she would return it once the dues were paid back.

Anuj opposed the decision and got a title suit filed against his aunt by pressuring his father. However, Rakesh withdrew the suit later which further angered Anuj. Anuj then got his mother to file another title suit against his aunt which is still pending in a tehsildar court.

Sangwan said he drove a rented vehicle as a private cab for a living. Rakesh, who lived with his elder son in Sector 10 in Gurugram, asked Anuj to drop him to Bhiwadi in Rajasthan on September 17. Police said they consumed alcohol on the way following which an altercation broke out between father and son.

Anuj attacked Rakesh with a knife and then ran him over with his cab. He also hit him on the back of his neck with a heavy wrench. He then dumped the body at the spot and fled, the ACP added. Police said there were tyre marks on the victim’s body. “Anuj has been involved in criminal activity and police are gathering details of past cases,” Sangwan said. The suspect was taken on three-day police remand for further interrogation after being produced in a city court on Friday.

