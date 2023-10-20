Man held for posing as Gurugram police officer, extorting money

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly impersonating a police officer in Gurugram and extorting money from commercial vehicles outside Millennium City Centre Gurugram station, officers said on Friday.

Police lodged a case under sections 171 (wearing garb or carrying a token used by a public servant with fraudulent intent) and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code against the man. (FILE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The suspect, identified as Anshul Singh, a resident of Uchana in Jind, was arrested after officers at the Sector 29 police station received a tip-off.

Varun Dahiya, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that a few cab drivers had complained to the police last week in this regard, after which a team was formed and raids conducted.

The suspect, dressed in a counterfeit police uniform, was arrested from a bus stand outside the Millennium City Centre Gurugram metro station.

“The suspect had been coercing car drivers and two-wheeler riders to pay him some money for the waiting period. Surprisingly, none of the victims had reported the incidents to the police, assuming the imposter was a genuine sub-inspector of Gurugram police,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dahiya said Singh had started harassing and misbehaving with the auto-rickshaw drivers and bike riders. “He did not allow to park vehicles of those who did not pay him. Upon receiving the information, we set up a trap and successfully arrested the suspect red-handed while he was extorting money,” he said.

Police said during questioning, the suspect revealed that he aspired to be a police officer but could not clear written exams after which he started working in a Faridabad court under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam, but he was not satisfied with this work. “He did not like his job and to fulfil his dreams, he got a police uniform stitched and started extorting money last month. Further probe in the matter is underway,” said Dahiya.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said a case was registered under sections 171 (wearing garb or carrying a token used by a public servant with fraudulent intent) and 384 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 29 police station. He was presented before a magistrate and subsequently remanded in judicial custody, said police.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON