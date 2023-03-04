A man was critically injured after being allegedly hit and dragged by a speeding car for at least 200-300 metres on NH-48 near Bilaspur, police said on Friday.

Man hit and dragged by car for more than 200 metres on highway

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the injured man, Mohammad Alam (38), was walking along the highway with his friend Mohammad Jabid (37) after parking their trucks at an eatery on Wednesday evening.

Investigators said the duo had walked hardly a few paces when a speeding Maruti Ertiga hit Alam from behind and he got trapped under the car.

They said Jabid and other locals raised the alarm but the driver, instead of stopping the vehicle, tried to escape from the spot.

According to police, those at the spot chased the car following which the driver stopped after driving for more than 200 metres. Police said he then left the car behind and fled the spot on foot.

They said Jabid and other persons alerted police and rushed Alam to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jabed said that doctors later referred Alam to Safdarjung hospital as his condition was critical. “None of us is allowed to meet him right now,” he said.

Inspector Rahul Dev, station house officer of Bilaspur police station, said the car was seized from the spot and they will track down the driver soon.

On Jabid’s complaint, an FIR was registered against the driver under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (act rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or the public safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Bilaspur police station on Thursday night, said police.