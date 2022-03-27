Man killed after iron pipe falls on head from under-construction building

The police on Saturday arrested unidentified people after a man died after an iron pipe fell on his head from the 25th floor of an under-construction building in Gurugram Sector 71 on Thursday, said the officials.

The deceased was identified as Dalbir Singh, 49, a daily wage worker in a cinder block manufacturing factory in Jhajjar’s Matanhail. He was a native of Kharanti village in Rohtak, said the police.

According to the police, family members of Singh have alleged that there was no safety net installed at the construction site to prevent anything or anyone falling from the heights, due to which the pipe fell down to the ground, and Singh died as he was standing on a tractor trailer on the ground for unloading the blocks.

He had reached the site on a tractor with his brother-in-law Vijay Singh and several others, and was unloading blocks when the incident took place at around 4pm on Thursday. Singh suffered severe injury in the head and his right hand was also badly fractured, said the police, adding that Singh was taken to a private hospital in Sector 43, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Friday.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's brother-in-law, a case was registered against some unidentified people involved in the project under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 304A (causing death by negligence) at the Badshahpur police station on Friday night. He had alleged that a crane was unloading the blocks from the trailer, and shifting them to the 25th floor of the building, when a pipe rolled down and hit Singh.

Inspector Dinkar Yadav, station house officer (SHO) of Badshahpur police station, said that the police are investigating the matter.