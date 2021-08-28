Man killed in accident near Manesar

A physically challenged man was killed in an alleged hit-and-run case near Manesar early on Friday morning.

Police identified the victim as Gurugram resident Chander Prakash and said he was riding his scooter to Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi when the incident happened near the NSG training camp near Manesar.

The man’s brother Arjun Nagar resident Sanjay Verma, who was on another scooter at the time of the incident, alleged that a rashly driven truck struck his brother’s vehicle in the rear.

The suspected truck driver fled from the spot after the accident, the complainant told police.

Verma said the accident left his brother grievously injured. “When I checked on him, I found that he had succumbed to his injuries due to impact of the crash. The erring truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled. I asked for help from a passerby and called the police,” Verma said in his complaint.

A case was registered at the Manesar police station under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304 A (causing death by negligence of the Indian Penal Code, said police.

“The matter is under investigation and our teams are working to identify the accused driver,” said Subash Boken, spokesperson of Gurugram police.