Man killed, two hurt as speeding truck runs over workers repairing NH-48

A worker was crushed to death and two others, including a private security guard, were grievously injured when a speeding trailer truck ran over them after hitting traffic diversion barriers on National Highway (NH-48) near Sector 82 in the wee hours of Sunday, said Gurugram police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the incident took place between 3am and 4am, adding that the truck driver is yet to be arrested.

According to police, a private firm was carrying out repair work on the accident spot and two workers and the guard were engaged in diverting the incoming traffic.

Investigators said the spot was barricaded with iron frames and reflectors to protect the workers and ensure that the traffic, travelling towards Delhi, slipped into the other lane for at least 200 metres for smoothly conducting the repair works.

Police said the deceased, Bramhadev Sharma (26), died on the spot after coming under the wheels of the trailer truck, while Rahul Das (18), and guard Subhash Kumar (28), were critically injured.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raj Kumar, a labour contractor, said Das and Kumar were rushed to a private hospital in Sector 87 and are undergoing treatment. “They sustained grievous injuries. The deceased had shifted to Gurugram three months ago from Supaul in Bihar to earn his livelihood here. The repair work has been put on hold,” he said.

The contractor said Sharma was the sole breadwinner in his family. “His younger brother is still unemployed. Their parents lived with the deceased in Kherki Daula. They were fainting repeatedly after learning about the incident,” he said.

Kumar said they have not disclosed the news of Sharma’s death to his wife, who is pregnant. “We fear her health might deteriorate or may lose the unborn child if we reveal it,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the contractor said that they have come to know from the hospital authorities that Das’s left leg needs to be amputated to save his life.

Police said the trio had spotted the speeding trailer truck, bearing a Rajasthan registration number, hurling towards them and they waved at the driver to change lanes. However, the truck did not slow down and ran over the men after climbing upon the barricades, they said.

Police said the trailer truck was loaded with stone chips and hurtled more than 20 metres inside the construction site before coming to a stop.

Investigators said that soon after the truck stopped, the driver jumped out and fled from the spot.

Inspector Rajender Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Kherki Daula police station, said there is a possibility that the truck driver had fallen asleep and was not in a position to change lanes timely. “We have ascertained his identity. He will be arrested soon,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased is survived by his parents, two daughters aged below three years and a pregnant wife, a relative said. The body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem on Monday evening, police said.

On the basis of the contractor’s statement given at the hospital, an FIR against was registered against the driver under Section 279 (rash driving or riding on public way), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 338 (grievous hurt endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kherki Daula police station on Sunday night, police added.