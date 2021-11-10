Man kills boyfriend for choosing to leave after getting calls from wife

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing another man, with whom he was suspected to be in a relationship, in Sector 59 on Saturday. The police said that the suspect told them that they were in a relationship for the past three months and that he allegedly killed him in rage for not spending enough time with him.

The incident took place on Saturday night at a gooseberry farm in Sector 59, where they allegedly met often after work, the police said. On Sunday morning, the police received a call about a body in the farm, following which a team from the Sector 65 started an investigation. Forensic teams also collected fingerprints and samples from the crime spot.

Preet Pal Sangwan, the assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that it was a blind case and the police teams traced the suspect through technical surveillance. Responding to an alert from the Delhi Police about a missing driver, the Gurugram police identified the victim as a Delhi resident, who lived in a rented accommodation with his wife.

Sangwan said that his mobile phone was set on surveillance and the police it was switched on by the suspect, revealing his location. “The Sector 10 crime unit reached his village and questioned him, following which be broke down and narrated the sequence of events,” he said.

The suspect was identified as Pradeep Kumar, of Ullawas village in Sector 65, who also worked as a driver. The victim came in contact with him while he was looking for a job, the police said.

Sangwan said that on the day of the incident, Kumar got angry as the victim was in a hurry to leave because of repeated calls from his wife. “The deceased shunned his plan following which Kumar got agitated and started abusing him, picked up a wooden stick and attacked him indiscriminately on his head. Finding him unconscious, he left him bleeding and fled the spot on his motorcycle,” he said.

Sangwan said that Kumar took the victim’s wallet and mobile phone so that police could not identify him. “He was taken to the crime spot on Wednesday and we recreated the sequence of events,” he said.

In her statement to police, the victim’s wife said that she was not aware of her husband having a friend in Gurugram nor that he was meeting someone on Saturday night.