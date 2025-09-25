Man kills father for trying to stop him from beating his wife in Gurugram

A 42-year-old man was held for allegedly killing his 75-year-old father when the latter tried to rescue the daughter-in-law from getting assaulted when she had raised objection to the accused consuming liquor during Navratri in Sector 3, police said on Wednesday. Gulab Singh, the deceased.

The suspect was identified as Neeraj Singh, who lived in Bhimgarh Kheri with his elderly parents, wife Preeti Singh, 38, and a minor daughter and a son.

The deceased was identified as Gulab Singh, a practicing lawyer in Gurugram civil court. Police said he had sustained multiple injuries in the head and other internal organs and was declared dead after being rushed to a nearby private hospital on Tuesday night.

Investigators said that Preeti had also sustained grievous injuries in the assault and was undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said that the incident had taken place between 8pm and 9pm on Tuesday. “Police had received information by 9.30pm from the hospital and teams rushed there as well as to the spot,” he said, adding that the suspect was caught by a police team from the spot as neighbours had stopped him from fleeing.

Turan said that Neeraj, who worked in a private hospital, was a liquor addict and used to frequently assault his wife after returning home in an inebriated state.

“On Tuesday night too, he returned home in a drunken condition. A quarrel broke out between him and Preeti as she objected to liquor consumption amid Navratri. This irked Neeraj and he brutally assaulted her causing severe head injury,” he said, adding that Gulab intervened and tried to rescue Preeti from being assaulted.

“Neeraj assaulted his father with a wooden cricket bat and pushed him due to which he sustained severe head injuries after hitting the wall and died. The elderly man’s wife had somehow managed to run out and the neighbours gathered for help,” he said.

On the statement of injured Preeti recorded at the hospital, an FIR against her husband was under process of being registered under sections 103(1) (murder), 117 (2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) and other relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Sector 10 police station after which the suspect will be formally arrested. The body was handed over to the relatives after an autopsy on Wednesday.