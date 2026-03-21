Man kills wife by injecting drug in Ggm

A 26-year-old man allegedly injected his wife with a drug, killing her at her parental residence in Sector 88 on Wednesday, police said, adding that he was infuriated as the wife had refused to give him money for his drugs. The suspect, Arun Sharma. (HT)

According to police, Arun Sharma is originally from Behta Hajipur in Loni, Ghaziabad and fled the spot after the crime. He is currently on the run.

Police said a syringe was recovered from the woman’s bathroom during investigation.

“On Thursday, her family members recovered a broken ampule of an injectable drug which is a neuromuscular blocking agent used to relax muscles during anesthesia and surgical procedures and a needle from the drain while cleaning it,” a police officer said.

The deceased was identified as Kajal Sharma, 23, from Bela village in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. However, her family had shifted to Gurugram a few years ago. She worked as a nurse in a private hospital in Sector 9.

Police said Arun worked as an X-ray technician at the same hospital but due to his drugs addiction, he lost his job soon after both got married on November 14, 2025.

A senior police officer said Arun and Kajal would often fight due to his addiction and he would also pressure her for money. Soon after, they started living separately and Kajal moved to her parental home.

Later, Arun also moved to their house, Kajal’s younger sister Vanshika told HT.

“They fought again on Tuesday night. He was asking for money from my sister and she refused. He called her to the room, and soon after when I followed Kajal, she suddenly collapsed and her nose was bleeding. There was a clear mark of injection on her left arm,” she said.

Family members said they rushed her to a nearby private hospital but doctors declared her dead after which Arun fled.

Dr Deepak Mathur, incharge (forensic department), Gurugram civil hospital, who carried out an autopsy on Kajal’s body on Thursday, said there was clearly sign that she was administered an intravenous injection with some drug on her left arm.

“It was due to the side-effect the drug injected to her body which resulted in her death. Forensic examination will make it clear what drug she was injected with,” Mathur added.

Kuldeep Singh, station house officer of Sector 10 police station, said that a case of dowry death under Section 80 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against Arun on Thursday. Singh explained that if a woman dies of unnatural causes or is murdered after being tortured by her husband or in-laws within seven years of marriage, the accused is charged with dowry death.

Arun had allegedly tortured Kajal and their marriage had yet not completed a time period of seven years, hence the section was levied, Singh said.

“Prima facie it is clear that he killed her by administering an anaesthetic drug, which was recovered from Kajal’s bathroom. He will be arrested soon,” Singh said