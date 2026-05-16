...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Man left crippled after brutally assaulted for scolding car driver over collision

A road rage incident in Gurugram left motorcyclist Pardeep Kumar severely injured after being assaulted by a car driver. He may take six months to recover.

Published on: May 16, 2026 05:32 am IST
By Debashish Karmakar
Advertisement

Gurugram: A 39-year-old motorcyclist returning home was severely injured and left bedridden for days after a car driver allegedly assaulted him in a road rage incident at Krishna Chowk in Sector 22A, police said on Friday.

Police identified the victim as Pardeep Kumar, a resident of Najafgarh, Delhi. (Representative photo)

Police identified the victim as Pardeep Kumar, a resident of Najafgarh, Delhi. Police said the incident took place around 6:15pm on May 1 when Kumar was heading home on his motorcycle from Gurugram civil court, where he works as a clerk. However, due to his medical condition, he submitted a written complaint on Thursday.

Based on this, an FIR was registered against the motorist under sections 281 (rash driving), 115 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Palam Vihar police station.

Police said Kumar underwent surgery on his right leg at a private hospital on Thursday. Doctors told police that it may take Kumar at least six months for him to walk again because all the ligaments in his right knee were torn.

Sandeep Turan, public relations officer of Gurugram police, said the victim provided the car registration number to the police. “We will trace the driver and arrest him soon. Investigators have already collected CCTV camera footage of the incident,” he added.

 
assault gurugram
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Gurugram / Man left crippled after brutally assaulted for scolding car driver over collision
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.