Man murders neighbour for being called impotent, two held

Two suspects were arrested for allegedly murdering a 36-year-old man, who was their neighbour at Baspadamka village in Pataudi for allegedly addressing one of them as impotent, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the murder took place on February 3, after which the suspects, identified as Ramesh (27), and Gulshan (23), fled. They were arrested on February 5, police added.

Both the suspects were produced before a court on Monday and forwarded to judicial custody, police said.

Investigators said the deceased, identified as Rambir alias Rajbir, was consuming liquor at the outhouse of his residence with three persons, including the two arrested suspects. They said that an argument took place after which Rambir’s mother and wife asked the others to go home.

Investigators said that one of the persons returned later though Ramesh and Gulshan waited outside the deceased’s house. They said that after everyone slept, they entered the outhouse and strangled Rambir with an electrical wire and took ₹30,000 kept in his pocket and fled. The murder came to light on the morning of February 4, when the family members woke up and found him murdered.

Police said that Ramesh’s wife had left him for a few weeks last year and the deceased had allegedly addressed him as impotent due to which the suspect had a grudge against him and was planning revenge.

Sub-inspector Mukesh Kumar, in-charge of Pataudi City police post, said the deceased addressed Ramesh as impotent on a few occasions.

“Ramesh was infuriated with Rambir and murdered him. We have recovered the looted money, the wire used for the murder and a motorcycle from the duo,” SI Kumar said.

On a complaint by the deceased’s wife Meena, an FIR was registered under Section 34 (common intention), 302 (murder) and 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Pataudi police station on February 4, police added.

