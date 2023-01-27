Man ran over by civic body’s garbage truck

A speeding garbage truck of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), which was being driven on the wrong side of a service road near Signature Tower in Sector 30, on Friday ran over a man on a scooter who was on his way to work, police said, adding that the driver of the truck fled the spot with the vehicle even after realising that he had run over a man.

Police said that the incident took place around 1.20am.A few police personnel, who were on night duty at the spot, witnessed the accident and chased the fleeing truck on foot after raising the alarm.

These personnel later alerted the deceased’s family after taking the contact details from his mobile phone. They also alerted the Sector 40 police station about the accident.

Investigators identified the dead man as Anil Malik (34) and said he was killed on the spot. They said he was travelling on a scooter to the transport office near Subhash Chowk where he worked as a supervisor.

Malik’s cousin, Sunil Malik (40), said Anil left his rented accommodation in Noble Enclave in Palam Vihar Extension around 1am.

“He took a right turn after reaching Signature Tower to go towards Rajiv Chowk when a speeding truck, coming on the wrong side, ran over him. The policemen at the spot told us that the dumper had “MCG” written on its body and it was used for transporting garbage. They also noted the truck registration number,” he said.

Inspector Satish Kumar, station house officer of Sector 40 police station, said investigation is on to trace the MCG truck and driver.

A senior MCG official said that they were looking into the matter after getting information about it. “We will provide all necessary information and assistance to the police in the case,” he said, asking not to be named.

On a complaint by Sunil, an FIR against the truck driver was registered under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 40 police station on Friday morning, police said.

Police said Malik was survived by his wife, a 10-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son who live in Roshan Khera, Hisar. They said Malik used to visit his family every weekend. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Friday.