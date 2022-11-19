Man robbed by autorickshaw driver, co-passengers

An autorickshaw driver picked up a passenger at the Gurugram bus stand, took him to a secluded place in Dhankot and robbed him with the help of two accomplices, police said Saturday.

Umesh Thakur (40), who is the complainant in the case, left his reisdence in Friends Colony, Delhi on Thursday and reached the Gurugram bus stand at 10pm. He told an autorickshaw driver who approached him that he was seeking transport to Hayatpur.

The driver agreed to take him to Hayatpur. The autorickshaw already had two passengers before Thakur got into it, police said.

However, the driver took a different route and when Thakur enquired as to why, the former assured him that it was a new road that would take them to their destination easily, said a senior police officer.

“They took Thakur to a secluded place in Dhankot and assaulted him. The two other co-passengers were actually the driver’s associates. They took Thakur’s phone, wallet, ₹4,500 cash and all his other belongings, then fled from the spot after throwing him out of the vehicle,” said the officer.

Sub-inspector Pardeep Kumar, in-charge of Dhakot police post, said all suspects have been identified and will be arrested soon.

This is the second such incident in the city this week, said police. On November 10, Arun Kumar (22), who was travelling to Jawahar Nagar in Sector 12, hailed an autorickshaw at Sohna Chowk. The autorickshaw he got into already had a passenger, who was the driver’s accomplice, police said. At 1.30pm at the Iffco Chowk u-turn, the duo stabbed Kumar and stole his phone and money, police said.

The suspects, Harish Kumar and Akash, were later arrested from Atul Kataria Chowk on November 13, police said.