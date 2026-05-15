Man stabbed to death over failure to repay loan, five arrested

Five men were arrested in Faridabad for allegedly stabbing a man to death on Monday after he failed to repay a loan to the lender, police said on Thursday. Police said raids are ongoing to arrest the money lender, who is currently absconding. (Shutterstock)

Police identified the deceased as Viresh Kumar alias Nanhe, 27, who lived in Sai Colony, Faridabad. Police said raids are ongoing to arrest the money lender, who is currently absconding.

According to police, Viresh was chatting with his brother, Mukesh Kumar, near his home on Monday when five men, armed with metal rods and sticks, arrived in an i20 car and assaulted him.

Police said one assailant was armed with an icepick and stabbed Viresh multiple times in the chest, abdomen and neck, leaving him critically injured. Viresh was rushed to a nearby hospital before being shifted to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital, where he died during treatment on Wednesday.

Following Mukesh’s complaint, police registered an attempt to murder case against the suspect at the Kheri Pul police station on Tuesday. Police added that the case was later changed to a murder case after Viresh died.

Assistant commissioner of police (crime) Varun Kumar Dahiya said the 25-year-old who stabbed Viresh with an icepick was arrested on Tuesday.

“He was taken on four-day police remand after production before a court. Based on the information he provided, police arrested his four other associates on Wednesday,” the ACP said.

ACP Dahiya added that Viresh was unemployed and frequently borrowed money from the lender. “He managed to repay the money every time. However, this time, he delayed in repayment.”

The ACP said the lender went to Viresh’s home around 10 days ago, and a heated argument broke out after Viresh allegedly refused to repay the money.

According to investigators, the lender then asked his associates, who lived in Titu Colony in Faridabad, to assault Viresh, leading to the incident.

Meanwhile, Mukesh told HT that he was unaware of the loan amount. “My brother usually borrowed ₹5,000 to ₹10,000 from the lender. Only after he is arrested will we get to know about the amount,” he said.