Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Gurugram News / Man waiting for father by side of road dies after truck runs him over in Gurugram

Man waiting for father by side of road dies after truck runs him over in Gurugram

ByHT Correspondent, Gurugram
Sep 28, 2023 10:23 PM IST

The incident occurred at 6.35am when the deceased man, Lokesh Kumar, and his father Omkar Nath, 50, were returning to their Pataudi home

A 27-year-old man waiting on his motorcycle on the side of the Delhi-Jaipur expressway (National Highway 48) near Panchgaon Chowk was killed after being run over by a speeding truck on Wednesday, police officers aware of the matter said on Thursday.

The truck driver fled the scene after abandoning the vehicle near the accident site, which was later seized. (Representational image)

The incident occurred at 6.35am when the deceased man, Lokesh Kumar, and his father Omkar Nath, 50, were returning to their Pataudi home after visiting a relative.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

According to police, Kumar stopped his motorcycle on the side of the road, and his father had gone to get bottled water to quench their thirst when the accident occurred.

The truck driver fled the scene after abandoning the vehicle near the accident site, which was later seized.

Subhash Boken, Gurugram police’s public relations officer, said that they were determining the driver’s identity with the truck owner’s help and that he would be arrested.

On Wednesday, a first information report was registered against the unidentified truck driver at Manesar police station under sections 279 (rash driving or riding in a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) based on Nath’s complaint.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi-jaipur expressway
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP