Manhunt for suspects who fired rockets from moving car on Diwali in Cyberhub

Gurugram Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects who allegedly fired an entire box of Diwali rocket firecrackers from the top of a car while moving through roads in the Cyberhub area on the night of October 24 and posted a video of the act on Instagram.

Police said the video received more than five million views within three days and was recorded by a suspect who was following the car in a separate vehicle . The act put the safety of several commuters at risk, cops added.

Officials said that the social media cell of Gurugram police took cognizance of the video and forwarded it to the DLF Phase-III police station for pursuing legal action against the suspects.

Inspector Sandeep Kumar, station house officer, DLF Phase-III police station, said that police tracked the owner of the car from which rockets were fired but got to know from him that it was sold to another person. “The act was completely unlawful. We are looking for the suspects who fired the rockets and recorded the video. We are yet to register an FIR in the case,” he said.

