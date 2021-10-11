MCG chief directs officials to take over DLF Phases 1-3 immediately

The commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) on Monday directed the officials concerned to start the takeover process of DLF Phases 1, 2 and 3 from Tuesday, bringing an end to an issue that has been pending since February 2016.

Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, the MCG commissioner, took the decision during the MCG’s House meeting held at the John Hall in Civil Lines on Monday, while discussing an agenda that was proposed in the meeting regarding an update on MCG’s takeover of 19 privately developed colonies.

While discussing the issue, Rama Rathee, the newly elected councillor of Ward 34, raised the issue that in February, the developer, DLF, had been given a June 30 deadline by the MCG for handing over DLF Phases 1, 2 and 3 to the civic body for maintenance.

To this, chief engineer TL Sharma said that the MCG has scheduled a meeting with the developer on Tuesday to review the matter, and added that construction of only a few roads was pending, which was delayed due to the monsoon. Besides the roads, all other constructions and repairs to infrastructure have been completed by the developer, he said.

In response to this, Ahuja said, “During Tuesday’s meeting, take a fresh commitment (a deadline) from DLF for completing the remaining deficiency work. However, in the interim, initiate the formal process for taking over the three colonies from tomorrow so that all paperwork and other formalities are completed and the colony can be taken over immediately.”

“We will abide by the directions of MCG and extend all our support for a smooth transition,” a spokesperson for DLF said.

According to MCG’s 2017 deficiency assessment report, ₹14.12 crore was required to fix civic deficiencies in DLF Phase-1, ₹9.43 crore for DLF Phase-2, and ₹11.89 crore for DLF Phase-3. Some of the deficiencies included repairs to roads, stormwater, sewerage drains, green belts, and parks.

“We have been waiting for the takeover of the three colonies for the past five years. We have seen the upgrade in civic infrastructure in colonies taken over by the MCG, and want to avail of similar facilities in our area,” Dhruv Bansal, the spokesperson for Gurgaon Citizens Council (GCC), an umbrella body of RWAs in the city, including DLF Phases 1, 2 and 3, said.

Besides the three colonies, the MCG also discussed the pending takeover of 11 more privately developed colonies.

The MCG takeover of DLF Phase 1, 2 and 3, Sushant Lok-1, Palam Vihar, Nirvana Country, South City-1, Suncity, and South City-2 was decided by the Haryana government in 2016 and 2017 and most of them were taken over by the MCG in 2019.

In a second phase of colony transfers, 11 privately developed colonies were added to the list by the government in 2019. The areas included Mayfield Garden, Malibu Towne, Vipul World, Sushant Lok-2, Sushant Lok-3, Greenwood City, Ardee City, Uppal Southend, DLF Phase-4, and DLF-5. However, the process is yet to take off in full force.

In the meeting, Ahuja directed Sharma to submit a detailed project report (DPR) by November 1 on the deficiencies found in the 11 colonies during a survey carried out by the civic body earlier this year. Ahuja said that after the DPR is approved, it would be sent to the directorate of town and country planning (DTCP) for further action.