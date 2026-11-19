The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has approved 14 proposals worth ₹61.10 crore, including two construction and demolition (C&D) waste processing plants, 16 truck-mounted road washers and 10 anti-smog guns, as part of efforts to strengthen waste management and pollution control in the city.

The approvals were granted at the 11th meeting of the corporation’s finance and contracts committee (F&CC), chaired by mayor Raj Rani Malhotra on Tuesday. The proposals also cover waste collection infrastructure and maintenance of streetlights across several wards.

The decisions come amid persistent concerns over road dust, construction debris and deteriorating air quality in Gurugram. The city’s air quality index (AQI) rose from 247 on Monday to 290 on Tuesday, remaining in the ‘poor’ category.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked Stage 3 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across NCR on Tuesday, although Stages 1 and 2 remain in force. Restrictions on dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction activities, imposed under a separate October 30 order, will continue until November 20, subject to specified exemptions.

Among the major approvals are two C&D waste processing facilities, each estimated to cost ₹6.64 crore. One will be a mobile processing plant at Aravalli Biodiversity Park, while the other will be established in Wazirabad. Together, the projects involve an investment of ₹13.28 crore and are aimed at ensuring the scientific processing and disposal of construction debris instead of its indiscriminate dumping.

The proposal for a plant at Aravalli Biodiversity Park is particularly significant as the ecologically sensitive area has faced repeated complaints and reports of illegal dumping of construction debris. The new facility is expected to strengthen the city’s capacity to process such waste.

For road cleaning and dust suppression, the committee approved the purchase of 16 truck-mounted road washers, each with a capacity of 10,000 litres. Eight machines will be procured for each of the two clusters at a cost of ₹4.39 crore per cluster, taking the total allocation to ₹8.78 crore.

The committee also cleared the purchase of 10 truck-mounted anti-smog guns equipped with 10,000-litre water sprinkler systems. Five machines will be deployed in each cluster, with ₹2.72 crore approved for each, amounting to ₹5.45 crore. The machines are expected to support road washing, water sprinkling and dust suppression, particularly along pollution-prone stretches.

To improve waste collection infrastructure, the committee approved ₹3.53 crore for developing a secondary collection point near Hero Honda Chowk on NH-48. Another ₹3.93 crore was sanctioned for a parking and charging station for door-to-door waste collection vehicles near Beri Wala Bagh in Zone 5.

Six proposals involving ₹26.12 crore were also approved for the operation and maintenance of streetlights across different wards. These cover wards 1, 2, 3, 4, 35 and 36 in Zone 4, wards 12, 13, 25, 26, 27 and 31 in Zone 5, wards 19 to 24 in Zone 6; wards 5, 6, 7, 9, 33 and 34 in Zone 3, and wards 8, 10, 28, 29, 30 and 32, as well as wards 11, 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18, under the respective Zone 2 proposals.

Malhotra said the city needed stronger civic infrastructure to keep pace with its rapid growth. She said the approved projects addressed key requirements such as waste management, pollution control, street cleaning and public lighting.