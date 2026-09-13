MCG councillors flag poor sweeping, waste lifting during House meeting

Several ward councillors during the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) House meeting on Friday raised concerns over sanitation issues in their respective areas, highlighting irregular road sweeping, gaps in door-to-door garbage collection and delays in lifting waste from the secondary collection points (SCPs).

Waste from Khandsa and Carterpuri SCPs is being diverted to Beri Wala Bagh because development work is under way at the two collection points. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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Dharambir Bhangrola, councillor from Ward 28, said the sanitation situation in Rajiv Colony, Om Nagar and Shanti Nagar remains poor due to a severe shortage of road-sweeping staff and inadequate deployment of door-to-door garbage collection vehicles in his ward. “The vehicles are deployed only after we make repeated calls. If the work is not being carried out properly, then why is MCG paying the agencies?” he said.

He also pointed at the deteriorating condition of the secondary collection point at Beri Wala Bagh, alleging that garbage remains uncollected for several days, resulting in the accumulation of waste at the site.

Rajesh Kishan, a resident, said that the garbage is now overflowing on the roads. “The garbage has not been lifted for several days. Because of rain, the waste gets wet and emits foul stench,” Kishan said.

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{{^usCountry}} Some councillors also questioned the number of tenders being issued for sanitation against the actual work on the ground and the shortage of road-sweeping staff. In response, MCG officials said the long-term tender for road sweeping is currently under technical evaluation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Some councillors also questioned the number of tenders being issued for sanitation against the actual work on the ground and the shortage of road-sweeping staff. In response, MCG officials said the long-term tender for road sweeping is currently under technical evaluation. {{/usCountry}}

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MCG officials maintained that the sanitation situation is expected to improve as two new agencies are set to start door-to-door garbage collection work from November or December. A total of 857 vehicles will be deployed across the two clusters.

“As per the tender clause, the agencies will be required to deploy 50% of the mandated vehicles in the first month and achieve full deployment by the second month. In the upcoming months, the image of Gurugram in regard to sanitation will definitely improve,” said Pradeep Dahiya, MCG commissioner.

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An MCG official said the movement of waste-carrying trucks slows down during monsoons, and it becomes difficult to transport and dump waste at Bandhwari landfill.

“Normally, around 70 to 80 dumpers make trips to the landfill, but during rainfall, the number drops to around 30 to 35,” the official said. He added that with relatively little rain over the past two days, the number of trips had increased, with 75 dumpers making trips on Wednesday and 79 on Tuesday.

Officials also shared that some development work is ongoing at Khandsa and Carterpuri SCPs, so the waste was instead transported to Beri Wala Bagh.

“We have asked the agency transporting garbage from Carterpuri to Bandhwari to also transport waste from Beri Wala Bagh. This will help improve the situation and ensure timely lifting of garbage from the site,” he added.