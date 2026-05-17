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MCG cuts water supply to four Gurugram societies over missing meters

The civic body said multiple notices had been issued earlier, directing these societies to install meters and comply with water supply norms.

Published on: May 17, 2026 03:56 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) disconnected water supply connections to four residential societies for allegedly failing to install approved water meters or replace defective ones despite repeated notices on Thursday, officials said on Saturday.

The action was part of an ongoing drive to enforce water metering norms and streamline water supply management across the city. (Representative picture)

The action was part of an ongoing drive to enforce water metering norms and streamline water supply management across the city.

The norms states that all residential, commercial and institutional properties must have a MCG approved and functional water meter.

MCG officials said the societies include, The Peach Jasmine Society in Sector 31-32A, Shri Ganesh Society, Ekta Society in Sector 10A and Pradeep Kumar Group Housing Society in Sector 9.

Officials said inspections found that some societies were either operating without water meters or used faulty ones that had not been replaced, following which junior engineers from wards concerned carried out the disconnection drive.

The civic body said multiple notices had been issued earlier, directing these societies to install meters and comply with water supply norms. However, authorities alleged that the required corrective measures were not taken.

 
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