MCG cuts water supply to four Gurugram societies over missing meters

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) disconnected water supply connections to four residential societies for allegedly failing to install approved water meters or replace defective ones despite repeated notices on Thursday, officials said on Saturday.

The action was part of an ongoing drive to enforce water metering norms and streamline water supply management across the city. (Representative picture)

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The action was part of an ongoing drive to enforce water metering norms and streamline water supply management across the city.

The norms states that all residential, commercial and institutional properties must have a MCG approved and functional water meter.

MCG officials said the societies include, The Peach Jasmine Society in Sector 31-32A, Shri Ganesh Society, Ekta Society in Sector 10A and Pradeep Kumar Group Housing Society in Sector 9.

Officials said inspections found that some societies were either operating without water meters or used faulty ones that had not been replaced, following which junior engineers from wards concerned carried out the disconnection drive.

The civic body said multiple notices had been issued earlier, directing these societies to install meters and comply with water supply norms. However, authorities alleged that the required corrective measures were not taken.

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{{^usCountry}} MCG officials said the lack of functioning water meters affects accurate assessment of water consumption, leading to revenue losses and difficulties in managing the city’s water distribution system. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} MCG officials said the lack of functioning water meters affects accurate assessment of water consumption, leading to revenue losses and difficulties in managing the city’s water distribution system. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The purpose of the drive is to ensure transparency in water usage and proper regulation of supply. Metering is essential for monitoring consumption and maintaining equitable distribution,” MCG spokesperson Sandeep Rohilla said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The purpose of the drive is to ensure transparency in water usage and proper regulation of supply. Metering is essential for monitoring consumption and maintaining equitable distribution,” MCG spokesperson Sandeep Rohilla said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Municipal commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the civic body would continue taking action against societies and establishments violating water supply regulations and urged residential societies to complete the required formalities to avoid supply disruption. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Municipal commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said the civic body would continue taking action against societies and establishments violating water supply regulations and urged residential societies to complete the required formalities to avoid supply disruption. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The crackdown comes amid increasing pressure on Gurugram’s water infrastructure during summers, as authorities intensify monitoring of water usage and supply networks across residential areas, added officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The crackdown comes amid increasing pressure on Gurugram’s water infrastructure during summers, as authorities intensify monitoring of water usage and supply networks across residential areas, added officials. {{/usCountry}}

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