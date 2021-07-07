MCG designates five spots for dumping C&D waste

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has finalised five sites for dumping construction and demolition (C&D) waste, a release issued by the civic body on Wednesday stated. These sites are located in Sector 56, Kadipur, Transport Nagar, Wazirabad and Pwala Khasrupur.

Disposal of C&D waste is a major issue in the city, as dumping of such waste on vacant plots is considered a major source of pollution.

While Wazirabad and Sector 56 are located near the Golf Course Road and Golf Course Extension Road, respectively, Kadipur is located in Sector 10, Transport Nagar in Sector 33, next to Rajiv Chowk, and Pwala Khasrupur in Sector 110, adjacent to the Dwarka Expressway.

The locations of the five sites or secondary points were shared by civic officials during a review meeting held by MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja regarding C&D waste management at the Sector 34 office on Wednesday. Ahuja said that in addition to the designated places, debris should be cleared from roadsides and vacant plots.

“For processing the debris, IL&FS (the concessionaire for handling C&D waste) has set up a plant at Basai, which is currently operating at a capacity of 300 tonnes per day. An agency was also hired for door-to-door collection of debris from households and subsequently, dump it at the secondary points. IL&FS is responsible for transporting debris from the secondary points to the Basai plant,” said SS Rohilla, public relations officer (PRO), MCG.

Ahuja said that more sites should be identified for not only dumping the waste but also processing the same. The MCG has two mobile C&D waste units, each of which can process around 200 tonnes of waste per day. They currently operate in areas around Basai Road. Ahuja also directed the officials concerned to increase the capacity of the Basai plant.

Further, Ahuja directed officials to prepare an inventory of the debris lying across the city and ensure that the same is picked up by IL&FS, as per a schedule.

The Basai C&D plant opened in December 2019. As per MCG officials, the plant has a maximum capacity to process around 1,500 tonnes of waste per day.

The MCG commissioner also directed civic officials to keep a check on unauthorised dumping of C&D waste and penalise offenders for violations, which carry a minimum fine of ₹25,000.