MCG gets nod to store C&D waste on five-acre plot opposite Basai plant

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Friday approved a request from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to store construction and demolition (C&D) waste on a five-acre plot opposite the Basai C&D plant. Citing public protest against sites identified by the MCG for the purpose, the MCG sought the GMDA’s help in this regard.

The city produces at least 850 tonnes of C&D waste daily, most of which is dumped vacant plots and roadsides.

On July 5, the MCG had issued a release stating that they had identified five sites — Sector 56, near Golf Course Road, Kadipur, Transport Nagar near Rajiv Chowk, Wazirabad near Golf Course Extension Road, and Sector 110 near Dwarka Expressway — for dumping C&D waste.

However, residents protested against the same and moved the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in the matter, the MCG’s letter to the GMDA stated. The MCG has not stored any C&D waste at any of the five sites, the letter stated.

“The biggest problem with the selection of the five sites was that they were in the middle of the city. A C&D waste dumping site, instead, needs to be away from habitat, which will have minimal impact on the environment and waste can be segregated and processed on site,” said Roma J Vinayak, a city-based environmentalist.

MCG officials on Friday said that they received a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the GMDA to use their five-acre plot located opposite the Basai plant for storage purposes. The letter, written by MCG’s executive engineer for Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), Sunder Sheoran, mentioned that the matter was discussed in a meeting at the office of Sudhir Rajpal, the chief executive officer of GMDA, on August 10.

“The MCG has received a NOC from the GMDA and we are in the process of completing the lease formalities. Storage of C&D waste will commence next month. The MCG will construct a boundary wall around this site and give it back to GMDA if the land is required for any public utility,” said Sheoran.

Sheoran said that the Basai C&D plant has also reached its full capacity and the processing capacity is likely to be increased as the GMDA has made the plot available to them.

“Currently, the plant is processing around 300 tonnes of C&D waste daily. The MCG has formed a five-member committee to examine the ways it can increase its capacity, one of which included additional space to store C&D waste,” said Sheoran.

According to MCG officials, the Basai C&D plant has a maximum capacity of processing 1,800 tonnes of C&D waste per day.