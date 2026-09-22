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MCG issues notice to firm over waste dumping in Gurugram’s Sec 23

Papers bearing the firm’s name were found among dumped waste, prompting MCG to seek an explanation and details of its waste management arrangements.

Published on: Sep 22, 2026, 07:37:30 IST
By Mihika Shah
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The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has issued a notice to a private firm for dumping industrial waste on a vacant land in Sector 23, officials said on Monday.

The firm has seven days to explain the dumping and submit its BWG registration details and arrangements with an MCG-empanelled authorised agency. (HT Archive)
The firm has seven days to explain the dumping and submit its BWG registration details and arrangements with an MCG-empanelled authorised agency. (HT Archive)

Officials said that during inspection of the site, the team found papers and documents with the name of the firm among the dumped waste. The civic body noted that and issued a letter to the firm, asking for a written explanation.

As per the notice issued by the MCG, seen by HT, the papers bearing the firm’s name recovered during an inspection, indicated a prima facie link between the waste and the establishment.

The notice further mentioned that as per directions by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), dumping of bulk waste by a bulk waste generator at an unauthorised site attracts environmental compensation of 25,000 for the first instance and 50,000 for subsequent instances.

The MCG has therefore directed the firm to deposit 25,000 and ensure that the establishment is registered as a bulk waste generator (BWG) with the civic body. The notice gives the firm seven days to submit a written explanation, along with details of its BWG registration and waste management arrangements with an MCG-empanelled authorised agency.

Pradeep Dahiya, MCG commissioner, said that dumping waste in public places is a punishable offence. “Industrial units and other BWGs, in particular, must ensure proper disposal of waste they generate in accordance with prescribed regulations. Strict actions will be taken against those who fail to comply with the rules,” he said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mihika Shah

Mihika Shah is a Correspondent of the Gurugram bureau at the Hindustan Times, where she covers civic issues, residents' grievances, education and culture and art. She joined the Gurugram bureau in 2025, and has done her graduation from Delhi University followed by specialisation in Integrated Multimedia Journalism from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ) in Chennai. While growing up, Mihika always aspired to be a journalist. She believes that journalism demands both passion and compassion. She thrives on breaking exclusive stories and covering issues which are often overlooked. Through her on-ground reporting, she seeks to understand Gurugram as a city beyond its high-rises and glass towers. She believes the best stories emerge from persistent reporting and looking beyond the obvious. Her reporting focuses on issues that directly impact everyday life, with an emphasis on public infrastructure and community concerns. She strives to bring observational depth to her reportage. She also manages the weekly column called Concern for Gurugram, which is published every Wednesday. She is a team player who values open communication and ideas. Her native place is Uttarakhand and her connection to mountains also draws her to stories on the environment. Beyond news reporting, Mihika loves talking and writing about cinema and pop culture. She also likes to travel and explore new places and cuisine.

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