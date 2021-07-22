MCG officials face suspensions, salary cuts in surprise check by home minister

Anil Vij, Haryana’s home and urban local bodies (ULB) minister, carried out a surprise inspection of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) office on Thursday and announced the formation of a committee to resolve Gurugram’s drainage issues, suspension of two MCG officials and filing of a police complaint about embezzlement of funds reported in November 2020.

Vij visited the MCG’s main office in Sector 34 around 10.30am and continued the inspection till 12.30pm, with the majority of scrutiny being carried out at the MCG’s accounts and engineering wings.

During his visit, two subdivisional officers (SDOs) were found to be absent from their seats. Upon inquiring, he found the information on their whereabouts to be unsatisfactory and suspended them with immediate effect.

An executive engineer on deputation to the MCG was also relieved of his duties and sent back to his home department by Vij because he was not resolving matters raised by MCG councillors. Further, he also directed MCG officials to deduct the two-hour salary of an official in the MCG’s account branch, whose work was found unsatisfactory.

Vij also directed officials to file an FIR in a case related to fake work-satisfactory certificates generated by MCG officials for the alleged embezzlement of crores of funds last year.

For all local projects, a work-satisfactory certificate is sought from the ward councillor upon completion of work, based on which funds are issued to the MCG’s contractor. In November last year, the MCG came across at least 12 allegedly fake certificates issued by 10 councillors, whose signatures were found to be illegally replicated.

“The department functioning requires improvement and rationalisation of the staff. The office does not maintain any movement register. Suspension orders were given for two SDOs as they were not present in the office,” said Vij, while addressing the media.

Vij directed MCG commissioner Mukesh Kumar Ahuja to make an attendance and movement register of all the officers and employees.

He also raised the matter of severe waterlogging following heavy rains on Monday, which flooded four underpasses, homes and offices, and also caused road collapses. He directed all MCG officer officials to submit a report to their respective heads on the work they carried out to mitigate waterlogging at their own capacity.

Following the inspection, while interacting with the media, Vij said that a committee would be formed to prepare a plan that will find a permanent solution to the problem of waterlogging in Gurugram.