MCG opens second steel bank in Sector 48

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) opened the city’s second steel utensil bank in Sector 48, next to Sohna Road, for residents to avail of steel utensils for free from the MCG. The rationale behind opening such banks is to reduce the need for single-use plastic, said MCG officials.

The Sector 48 steel utensil bank operates out of the office of Ward 29 councillor, Kuldeep Yadav. The MCG has more than 2,000 steel utensils, including plates, glasses, and spoons, at the bank, officials familiar with the matter said.

MCG officials appealed to nearby RWAs and residential areas to donate to the bank and also avail of their services for public events to reduce the usage of single-use plastic. “We are unknowingly polluting the environment, which is a matter of concern. It is not only affecting humans but also animals and birds,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, commissioner, MCG.

Singh cited a 2018 incident, wherein a migrated bird at the Basai Wetland suffered an injury due to plastic.

“One of the birds had a plastic ring-like object stuck to its beak. After two to three days of effort, the bird was caught, and we were successful in rescuing it. The benefit of this incident was that rag pickers near the wetlands were identified and subsequently, regulated. Such incidents remind us that it is our moral responsibility to stop using single-use plastic and polythene,” said Singh.

Kuldeep Singh, MCG brand ambassador for Swachh Bharat Mission, said that the civic body is in the process of opening its third steel utensil bank in Ward 15 by mid-April and is aiming to open a facility in each of its 35 wards by the end of the year. The first steel bank was opened in Sector 10 on March 8.